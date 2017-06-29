BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'
* Home capital chair says expects final approval of regulatory settlement in august
* Home capital chair says buffet brand brings instant credibility for depositors, to enable steady funding going forward
* Home capital director hibben says encouraged by increased deposit inflows since buffett financing announced
* Home capital director hibben says "too early to declare victory" in pursuit of home capital's recovery
* Home capital interim cfo says doesn't expect restoration of dividends in next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery