June 29 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital announces closing of new C$2 billion credit
facility and agreement to sell approximately $252 million of
residential mortgages
* Home Capital Group Inc - entered into an agreement with a
third party for sale of approximately $252 million of
residential mortgages
* Home Capital Group Inc - "we expect enough liquidity to
completely pay down credit line over coming months"
* Home Capital Group Inc - sale of approximately $252
million of residential mortgages is expected to close and fund
on June 30, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - new credit agreement replaces,
and is on substantially same terms as, C$2 billion loan facility
made as of May 1, 2017
* Home Capital-does not currently intend to draw further on
new credit, except to extent that alternative sources of
liquidity on better terms are unavailable
* Home Capital-expects to have enough liquidity over coming
months to repay amounts outstanding under new credit agreement
through other sources of funding
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: