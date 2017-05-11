May 11 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home capital group inc - liquid assets stood at
approximately $1.02 billion as of end of day may 10, 2017
* Home capital group inc - company's aggregate available
liquidity and credit capacity totaled approximately $1.62
billion as of end of day may 10, 2017
* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital - total gic deposits, including oaken and
broker gics, stood at $12.54 billion and oaken savings accounts
stood at $155 million as at may 9, 2017
* Home capital group inc - high interest savings account
(hisa) deposit balances are expected to be approximately $128
million on may 11, 2017
