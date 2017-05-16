UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Home Depot Inc
* The Home Depot announces first quarter results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $1.67
* Q1 sales $23.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $23.76 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Home Depot Inc - company reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 sales growth guidance
* Home Depot Inc - comparable store sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017 were positive 5.5 percent, and comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 6.0 percent
* Home Depot Inc - company also raised its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for year
* Home Depot - now 2017 expects diluted earnings-per-share growth after anticipated share repurchases of approximately 11.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.15
* Home Depot Inc sees fiscal 2017 comp sales will be up approximately 4.6 percent
* FY earnings per share view $7.20, revenue view $99.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources