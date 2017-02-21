Feb 21 Home Depot Inc:

* The Home Depot announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results;

* Q4 earnings per share $1.44

* Q4 sales $22.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $21.81 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Home Depot Inc - comparable store sales for q4 of fiscal 2016 were positive 5.8 percent

* Sees 2017 sales growth of approximately 4.6 percent

* Home Depot Inc - sees FY comparable store sales growth of approximately 4.6 percent

* Home Depot Inc - sees six new stores for fiscal 2017

* Sees 2017 diluted earnings-per-share growth after anticipated share repurchases of approximately 10.5 percent, or $7.13

* Home Depot Inc - sees FY gross margin decrease of approximately 15 basis points

* Sees 2017 capital spending of approximately $2.0 billion

* Home Depot Inc - for fiscal 2017 sees share repurchases of approximately $5.0 billion

* Home Depot Inc - increases quarterly dividend by 29 percent

* Fy earnings per share view $7.17, revenue view $98.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Home Depot Inc - targeted dividend payout ratio will be increased from 50 percent to 55 percent of net earnings

* Home Depot Inc - announces $15 billion share repurchase authorization

* Home Depot Inc - board of directors declared a 29 percent increase in quarterly dividend to $0.89 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: