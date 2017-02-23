Feb 23 Home Invest Belgium SA

* FY net rental profit 18.8 million euros versus 17.6 million euros year ago

* FY net current profit 17.9 million euros versus 15.4 million euros year ago

* Average occupancy rate for FY was 90.18 percent versus 93.89 percent year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 4.25 euros per share

* For the current FY, company considers that the distributable result for 2017 should be at least equal to that of the previous year

Source text: bit.ly/2mpEswp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)