BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth INR 1 billion on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Home Invest Belgium SA
* FY net rental profit 18.8 million euros versus 17.6 million euros year ago
* FY net current profit 17.9 million euros versus 15.4 million euros year ago
* Average occupancy rate for FY was 90.18 percent versus 93.89 percent year ago
* Proposes a dividend of 4.25 euros per share
* For the current FY, company considers that the distributable result for 2017 should be at least equal to that of the previous year
Source text: bit.ly/2mpEswp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says allotted NCDs worth INR 1 billion on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Admiral agrees to contact customers who may have been given inaccurate information in renewal documents
ROME, June 16 The Italian government is considering intervening to prevent troubled lender Veneto Banca from having to repay 86 million euros ($96 million) worth of subordinated bonds due to mature next week, a source said on Friday.