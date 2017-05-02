May 2 Home Invest Belgium SA:

* Q1 net rental result EUR 5.4 million ($5.89 million) versus EUR 4.5 million year ago

* Q1 net profit EUR 2.4 million versus loss of EUR 1.0 million year ago

* NAV at March 31 EUR 65.51 versus EUR 65.19 at Dec 31

* Fair value of the investment properties amounts to EUR 416.2 million on 31 March 2017 and up by 1.8 pct in comparison with the situation on 31 Dec 2016

* Occupancy rate of buildings in operation amounts to 89.9% in Q1, level that comes close to that for FY 2016 (90.18 pct)

* Confirms its confidence in the increase of the net result of core activities of the company for 2017