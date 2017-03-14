March 14 Homechoice International Plc

* FY revenue up 19.3 pct to R2.7 billion, retail sales up 25.1 pct to R1.5 billion

* FY customer base up 10 pct

* FY heps 414.6 cents versus 389.1 cents

* Says trading environment is expected to remain difficult and unsecured credit markets constrained

* Says board have declared final gross cash dividend of 87.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)