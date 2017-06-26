BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable announces CDN$550 mln equity offering
* Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity offering
June 26 Homer Logistics:
* Homer logistics raises $8.5 million in series A funding to enhance "Final Mile" delivery efficiencies
* Raised $8.5 million in series A funding, led by 2 Sigma Ventures with Lerer Hippeau Ventures, RSE Ventures, Laconia Capital Group participating
* Says decided to carry out a capital increase in amount of eur 920,000 as implementation of capital increase by up to EUR 2 million
* Jernigan Capital announces closing of public offering of common stock, including full exercise by underwriters of overallotment option