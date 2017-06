March 28 Homestreet Inc

* HomeStreet Inc. announces departure of Chief Financial Officer

* HomeStreet Inc says company will announce plans to fill Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis in near term

* HomeStreet Inc - Melba Bartels, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, has given notice that she will be leaving company

* HomeStreet Inc says will be conducting a search to find a replacement for CFO Bartels