May 5 Homestreet Inc

* Currently sees Mortgage Loan Lock and Forward Sale Commitments Volume of about $2.3 billion, $2.5 billion, $1.9 billion in Q2, Q3, Q4 of 2017 respectively

* In Commercial and Consumer Banking Segment, expect average quarterly net loan portfolio growth of 4 percent to 6 percent during 2017

* Projecting mortgage loan held for sale closing volumes of $2.1 billion, $2.6 billion, $2.2 billion in Q2, Q3, Q4 of 2017, respectively

* Gain on sale composite margin expected to range between 330 and 340 basis points for second and third quarters of 2017

* Expect consolidated net interest margin to increase to between 3.40 percent and 3.50 percent by the end of 2017