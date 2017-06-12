Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
June 12 HomeStreet Inc:
* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire branch in San Diego county
* HomeStreet Inc - to acquire a branch located in El Cajon, California from Opus Bank including approximately $28 million in deposits held at that branch
* HomeStreet Inc - El Cajon branch will continue to operate as usual under Opus bank brand until transaction is completed
* HomeStreet Inc - upon closing, El Cajon branch will become part of HomeStreet bank.
