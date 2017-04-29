BRIEF-Ediston Property Investment makes 20.2 mln stg office building sale
* Sold office building at Cutlers Gate, Sheffield, to UK commercial property trust limited for £20.2 million
April 28 Hometown Bankshares Corp
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to $5.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sold office building at Cutlers Gate, Sheffield, to UK commercial property trust limited for £20.2 million
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT RECEIVED A NOTIFICATION FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD MICHAŁ KRUPIŃSKI INFORMING ABOUT HIS RESIGNATION FROM MEMBERSHIP IN THE BANK'S SUPERVISORY BOARD AND THE FUNCTION OF CHAIRMAN AS OF JUNE 14
* Quiz announces its intention to seek admission of its ordinary shares to trading on AIM, a market of London Stock Exchange