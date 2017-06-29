BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Hon Kwok Land Investment Co Ltd :
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to hk$585 million versus hk$460 million
* For year ended 31 march 2017, group's consolidated turnover was hk$1.574 billion versus hk$1.570 billion
* Directors recommend payment of a final dividend of 12.5 hong kong cents per share for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery