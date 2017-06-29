June 29 Hon Kwok Land Investment Co Ltd :

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders amounted to hk$585 million versus hk$460 million

* For year ended 31 march 2017, group's consolidated turnover was hk$1.574 billion versus hk$1.570 billion

* Directors recommend payment of a final dividend of 12.5 hong kong cents per share for year ended 31 March 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: