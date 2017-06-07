Kia Motors tops JD Power quality study
June 21 Kia Motors topped an initial quality study of new vehicles sold in the United States based on owner responses for the second consecutive year, business consultancy J.D. Power said on Wednesday.
June 7 Honda Aircraft Company:
* HondaJet received its type certificate from Transport Canada on June 1, 2017
* Approval paves way for co to begin deliveries to Canadian registration customers as HondaJet production continues ramping up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Kia Motors topped an initial quality study of new vehicles sold in the United States based on owner responses for the second consecutive year, business consultancy J.D. Power said on Wednesday.
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage: