April 21 Nikkei -

* Honda Motor said it aims to boost its two-wheeler sales in India by 20% to 6 million units, including exports, in current FY ending March - Nikkei

* Honda will invest roughly 11 billion Yen ($100 million) to install a fourth production line at its Karnataka factory - Nikkei

* Honda will launch two scooter models and two motorcycle models;also plans to increase the number of dealerships by 500 - Nikkei