BRIEF-Honda North America says will voluntarily recall about 1.15 mln Accord vehicles from 2013-2016 model-years in U.S.

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Honda North America Inc - will voluntarily recall about 1.15 million Accord vehicles from 2013-2016 model-years in U.S.

* Honda North America - recall involves Accord vehicles from the 2013-2016 model-years in the U.S. to replace the 12-volt battery sensor

* Honda North America - has received 4 reports of engine compartment fires in the U.S. Related to affected vehicles, all within the "salt belt" area

* Honda North America - there have been no reported injuries related to the engine compartment fires