UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd says:
* Feb China vehicle sales total 81,125, +41.4 pct y/y, versus +5.3 percent in Jan
* Jan-Feb China vehicle sales total 194,169, +17.9 pct y/y, versus +9.0 percent year ago Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2mNyohg] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources