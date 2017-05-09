BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Honeywell International Inc
* Honeywell says CFO Thomas Szlosek reports open market sale of 36,080 shares of co's common stock at average price of $131.16/share on May 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qXjo2y) Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd