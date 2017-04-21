April 21 Honeywell International Inc
* Says orders for its PMT unit, which caters to the energy
industry, have been "very strong"
* Says saw an uplift in spares demand and strength in repair
and overhaul activities with its airline customers
* Says expect continued aftermarket strength heading into
the second quarter with airlines business growing faster than
business and general aviation
* Says, for business jets, expects lower shipments and fewer
engine maintenance events than 2016; says do not anticipate
recovery in business jet market until 2018-2019
* Says improving oil and gas markets and strong backlog will
drive continued growth, primarily in licensing and equipment
sales
* Says saw a "big uptick" in the petrochemicals sector,
particularly in China
* Honeywell CEO says pipeline for M&A deals is active; but
things are "expensive out there, so we're being cautious"
Further company coverage: