BRIEF-Dova Pharma sees IPO to be priced between $15 and $17/shr
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of upto 4.06 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
May 8 Honeywell:
* Signed an agreement with Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) to facilitate a $1.6 billion expansion of its refinery in Zarqa, Jordan
* Expansion will increase capacity of facility to 120,000 barrels per day
* Honeywell UOP will provide managing licensor services, technology licensing, front-end engineering design consultancy services among other things
* Boeing, Tibet Financial Leasing announce commitment for 20 737 MAX airplanes
* Clovis Oncology -on June 18,entered stipulation, agreement of settlement intended to settle purported class action litigation, Medina V. Clovis Oncology