PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 8 Honeywell Transportation Systems:
* Changed brand name of its Garrett Replacement and Performance Aftermarket Turbochargers to Honeywell Garrett Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06192017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal a