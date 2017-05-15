Fitch Affirms Namibia at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' with a
Negative Outlook. The issue ratings on Namibia's senior
unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs have
been affirmed at 'F3'.
Fitch has also affirmed Namib