May 31 Hong Kong Ferry Holdings Co Ltd

* loan facility agreement was entered with joint venture co (as borrower), co (guarantor), a unit of empire group and empire group

* Deal in relation to a term loan facility in aggregate principal amount of hk$3 billion

* loan facility for purpose of financing and refinancing demolition cost, construction cost and professional fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)