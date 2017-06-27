BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank sells IKB Leasing Group
* DGAP-NEWS: IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG/HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC: IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG SELLS IKB LEASING GROUP TO HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
June 27 Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd:
* Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 March 2017
* Final dividend in respect of year ended 31 March 2017 of HK1.1 cents per share
* FY profit and total comprehensive income for year attributable to owners of company HK$46.3 million versus HK$48.1 million
* FY revenue HK$103.7 million versus HK$111.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Yungshin Construction & Development Co Ltd :
* Hgcapital leads $5.3 bln buyout of Visma, Europe's largest ever software buyout