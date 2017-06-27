June 27 Hong Kong Finance Group Ltd:

* Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 March 2017

* Final dividend in respect of year ended 31 March 2017 of HK1.1 cents per share

* FY profit and total comprehensive income for year attributable to owners of company HK$46.3 million versus HK$48.1 million

* FY revenue HK$103.7 million versus HK$111.3 million