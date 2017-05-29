May 29 Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit attributable 418.7 million rgt‍​

* Qtrly revenue 1.23 billion rgt versus 1.03 billion rgt

* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt

* Hong leong financial group bhd- announces second single-tier interim dividend of 25 sen per share has been proposed by the company for current quarter