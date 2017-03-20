UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Hongkong And Shanghai Hotels Ltd
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders amounted to hk$675 million (2015: hk$1,000 million)
* Final dividend of 15 hk cents per share
* Expects outlook for 2017 to remain soft until official mourning period ends in october 2017
* Despite uncertainties, remain cautiously optimistic and will see improved financial performance in 2017
* Fy revenue hk$5.63 billion versus hk$5.74 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources