BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Hongkong Chinese Ltd
* Fy revenue hk$216.4 million versus hk$1.33 bln
* Fy profit attributable to equity holders of company hk$45.0 million versus hk$229.5 million
* resolved to recommend payment of a final dividend of hk1 cent per share Source text (bit.ly/2u2f18T) Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery