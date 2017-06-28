BRIEF-Zhong Fu Tong to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 5
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 4
June 28 Hongli Zhihui Group Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 158.5 million yuan to 179.1 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 137.8 million yuan
* Says steady growth in main business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MQR8cH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SHANGHAI, June 29 The China National Machinery Industry Corp (Sinomach) will merge with The China High-Tech Group, the country's state asset regulator said on Thursday, part of China's ongoing efforts to slim down its bloated state sector.