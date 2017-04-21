BRIEF-Idorsia to start trading on SIX Swiss Exchange as of June 16
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION
April 21 Honz Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of venture capital investment unit in Tibet as planned, with registered capital of 30 million yuan
* Actelion announces completion of acquisition of Actelion Ltd by Johnson & Johnson for a total purchase price of approximately $30 billion in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion