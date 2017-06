May 18 Honz Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it received approval from China Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trial of new drug hydrobromic acid Dextromethorphan for kids use

* Says the new drug is used for infantile cough treatment

* The co will be able to sell the new drug after getting approval from China Food and Drug Administration

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yNlOsQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)