BRIEF-Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
March 28Honz Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 29.2 percent to increase by 0.8 percent, or to be 13 million yuan to 18.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (18.3 million yuan)
* Says decreased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/flFd0t
* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients
June 14 At least three people were injured, including the suspected gunman, in a shooting on Wednesday at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco, local media reported.