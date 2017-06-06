June 6 Hooker Furniture Corp:

* Hooker furniture reports consolidated operating income increased 77.7% to $7.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 sales $130.9 million

* "Expect results to rebound next quarter as positive sales trends continue and measures to improve profitability take effect"

* Qtrly Hooker Upholstery's sales order backlog was up 85% from prior-year period

* Hooker Furniture Corp says inventories as of April 30, 2017 was $79.4 million versus $75.3 million as of Jan 29, 2017

* Qtrly net sales $130.9 million versus $121.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: