BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
April 6 Hooker Furniture Corp:
* Fourth quarter sales and earnings surge lifts hooker furniture’s fiscal year
* Q4 sales rose 187.2 percent to $173.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.95
* Hooker Furniture - "based on improvements we've seen in our business over last two quarters, we are fairly bullish about foreseeable future" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.