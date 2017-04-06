April 6 Hooker Furniture Corp:

* Fourth quarter sales and earnings surge lifts hooker furniture’s fiscal year

* Q4 sales rose 187.2 percent to $173.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.95

* Hooker Furniture - "based on improvements we've seen in our business over last two quarters, we are fairly bullish about foreseeable future"