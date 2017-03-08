March 8 Hooper Holmes Inc
* Hooper Holmes and Provant to merge
* Hooper Holmes Inc - Hooper Holmes will issue approximately
10.5 million shares of common stock to Provant's owners
* Hooper Holmes Inc - merged company will raise $3.5 million
in new equity capital
* Hooper Holmes - upon closing, Henry Dubois will serve as
CEO of merged company and Heather Provino will serve as chief
strategy officer.
* Hooper Holmes Inc - board of directors of merged company
will consist of seven members
* Hooper Holmes -financing to support transaction, provide
working capital has been arranged from SWK Holdings through a
$6.5 million, five year term loan
* Hooper Holmes Inc - company expanded its current
asset-based credit facility from $7 million to $10 million with
an accordion to $15 million during high-volume months
* Hooper Holmes Inc - at close, merged company is expected
to have cash on hand of $2-3 million and $10-12 million in
receivables
