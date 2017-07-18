BRIEF-Hope Bancorp increases quarterly cash dividend

1 Min Read
July 18 (Reuters) - Hope Bancorp Inc
* Hope Bancorp Inc - board of directors approved an 8% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.13 per common share from $0.12 per common share
