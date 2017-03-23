March 23 Hope Inc

* Says it will form business and capital alliance with Trim Inc.

* Says two entities will cooperate on childcare and health care relate business, as well as the development of mounted Breast-feeding Room

* The company will hold 20 percent shares of the company's stock, by investing 48.5 million yen

* The payment date on March 24

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6aLmKD

