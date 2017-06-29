UPDATE 1-China to crack down on illegal local govt debt-raising activity
* Rising interest rates hamper local debt issuance (Adds quotes, details)
June 29 Hope Well Capital Corp:
* Hope Well Capital Corp - anthony Chang has resigned from board of directors and from CFO position
* Hope Well Capital Corp - bill Hong Ye, CEO of Hope Well, will assume role of CFO of Hope Well
* Hope Well Capital Corp - Anthony Chang has resigned from board of directors and from CFO position
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, June 30 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday that it has stopped trading Qatari riyals and that the currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back at its high-street banks.