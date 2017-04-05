April 5 Hopscotch Groupe SA:

* FY net profit group share is 1.0 million euros ($1.1 million) versus 0.6 million euros a year ago

* FY current operating income is 2.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros a year ago

* Electoral context does not allow for good visibility, but group now, in consolidated new organization, forecasts improvement of the profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)