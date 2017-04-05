BRIEF-Connected IO requests trading halt
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Hopscotch Groupe SA:
* FY net profit group share is 1.0 million euros ($1.1 million) versus 0.6 million euros a year ago
* FY current operating income is 2.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros a year ago
* Electoral context does not allow for good visibility, but group now, in consolidated new organization, forecasts improvement of the profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in connection with a potential acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: