May 19Horiifoodservice Co Ltd

* Says four customers of a restaurant of the company had symptom of food poisoning due to virus infection from a staff of this restaurant, on May 12

* Says the restaurant was ordered to suspend operation during period from May 18 to May 20

* Says the company will enhance hygiene management

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/L9IJrW

