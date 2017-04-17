April 17 Horiifoodservice Co Ltd

* Says TBI HOLDINGS offered a takeover bid for 5.7 million shares, or no less than 3 million shares (52.5 percent shares) of the company

* Offered purchase price at 430 yen per share

* Offering period from April 18 to May 22

* Settlement starts on May 29

* Say it will become consolidated subsidiary of TBI HOLDINGS

* Says it formed a business alliance with TBI HOLDINGS on April 17

* Says it will continue to be listing on TSE JASDAQ

