June 14 Horizon Bancorp
* Horizon Bancorp and Wolverine Bancorp sign merger
agreement
* Horizon Bancorp - shareholders of wolverine will receive
1.0152 shares of horizon common stock and $14.00 in cash for
each share of wolverine common stock
* Horizon Bancorp - deal for implied price of $41.92 per
share of wolverine common stock
* Horizon Bancorp - as per deal, wolverine bank will be
merged into horizon bank, and combined operations will be
continued under horizon bank name
* One director from wolverine's board will be appointed to
horizon's board of directors immediately after closing of merger
