May 23 Horizon Bancorp

* Horizon bancorp and lafayette community bancorp announce the signing of a merger agreement

* Horizon bancorp - deal for implied price of lafayette common stock is $16.64 per share

* Horizon bancorp - under terms of merger agreement, shareholders of lafayette will receive fixed consideration of 0.5878 shares of horizon common stock

* Transaction value for shares of common stock, owned by shareholders other than horizon, is approximately $32.0 million

* Shareholders owning less than 100 shares of lafayette common stock will receive $17.25 in cash for each share

* Horizon bancorp - combined operations will be continued under horizon bank name

* Horizon bancorp - combined operations will be continued under horizon bank name

* Horizon bancorp - lafayette community bank will be merged into horizon bank