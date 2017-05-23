May 23 Horizon Bancorp
* Horizon bancorp and lafayette community bancorp announce
the signing of a merger agreement
* Horizon bancorp - deal for implied price of lafayette
common stock is $16.64 per share
* Horizon bancorp - under terms of merger agreement,
shareholders of lafayette will receive fixed consideration of
0.5878 shares of horizon common stock
* Transaction value for shares of common stock, owned by
shareholders other than horizon, is approximately $32.0 million
* Shareholders owning less than 100 shares of lafayette
common stock will receive $17.25 in cash for each share
* Horizon bancorp - shareholders of lafayette to get fixed
consideration of 0.5878 shares of horizon stock, $1.73 in cash
for each share of lafayette
* Horizon bancorp - under terms of merger agreement,
shareholders of lafayette will also receive $1.73 in cash
* Horizon bancorp - combined operations will be continued
under horizon bank name
* Horizon bancorp - lafayette community bank will be merged
into horizon bank
