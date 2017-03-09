March 9 Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016, highlighted by the transformational acquisition of Westfalia

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.46 to $0.56

* Horizon Global Corp-Sees 2017 revenue growth of 30 to 35 percent

* Horizon Global Corp-Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.90 and $1.00

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $842.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horizon Global Corp qtrly net sales $183.6 million versus $121.3 million

* Horizon Global Corp- "Remain focused on integration of westfalia business, with a continued expectation of realizing EUR9 million of synergies in 2017."

* Horizon Global Corp - Qtrly net loss per diluted share $ 1.07

* Q4 revenue view $169.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S