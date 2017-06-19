BRIEF-Sunoco CEO Bob Owens to retire
* Sunoco Lp announces Bob Owens, president and chief executive officer to retire, Joe Kim named president and coo
June 19 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces Health Canada approval of Procysbi™ (cysteamine delayed-release capsules) for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA approves first subcutaneous C1 Esterase Inhibitor to treat rare genetic disease
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing