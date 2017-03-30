March 30 Horizon Pharma Plc:

* Horizon Pharma Plc - borrowed $850 million aggregate principal amount of loans pursuant to an amendment to credit agreement, dated as of May 7, 2015

* Horizon Pharma Plc - interest rate applicable to refinancing loans is libor plus 3.75%, subject to a libor floor of 1.0%.

* Horizon Pharma Plc - proceeds of refinancing loans to repay refinanced loans, which totaled $769 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nOKIlr) Further company coverage: