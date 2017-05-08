May 8 Horizon Pharma Plc:
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces agreement to acquire River
Vision Development Corp and teprotumumab (rv001), a biologic in
late-stage development for rare eye disease
* Horizon Pharma Plc - pivotal trial of teprotumumab in
thyroid eye disease (ted) expected to begin in second half of
2017
* Horizon Pharma Plc - deal for upfront cash payment of $145
million
* Horizon Pharma - Horizon anticipates a potential peak
annual sales opportunity for Teprotumumab, if approved, in
excess of $250 million in United States
