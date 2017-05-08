May 8 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Announces first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year 2017 net sales and adjusted ebitda guidance

* Q1 sales $220.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $247.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.0 billion to $1.035 billion

* Qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Revised its full-year 2017 net sales guidance range to $1.000 billion to $1.035 billion from $1.240 billion to $1.290 billion

* Revised its full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $315 million to $350 million from $525 million to $575 million

* Raising its estimate of peak annual net sales for Krystexxa to $400 million from $250 million for FY

* Announces board of directors' authorization of share repurchase program for approximately 10 percent of shares outstanding

* FY2017 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S