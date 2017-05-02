BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
May 2 Horizon Technology Finance Corp
* Horizon Technology Finance announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Horizon Technology Finance Corp - net investment income for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $3.4 million versus $4.4 million
* Horizon Technology Finance -extended previously authorized stock repurchase program until earlier of june 30, 2018 or repurchase of $5 million of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 14 A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school.