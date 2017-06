May 29 HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA:

* FY 2016/17 GROUP SALES ROSE BY 4.9% TO EUR 3.94 BILLION

* FY 2016/17 GROUP EBIT UP DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 14% TO EUR 156.8 MILLION

* FY 2016/17 GROUP NET PROFIT EUR 89.9 MILLION, DOWN 8 PERCENT, AFTER HIGHER TAX BURDEN THAN YEAR AGO

* FY 2016/17 HORNBACH BAUMARKT AG BOOSTED ITS EBIT BY 8.1% TO EUR 97.5 MILLION WITH SALES UP 5.0% TO EUR 3.71 BILLION

* TO PROPOSE UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.50PER SHARE, AT HORNBACHBAUMARKT AG DIVIDEND ALSO UNCHANGED AT EUR 0.68PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)